Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schanzenbach Funeral Home (Rosalia) 115 W Seventh Street Rosalia , WA 99170 (509)-523-2311 Funeral service 1:00 PM Valley Fourth Church 2303 S. Bowdish Rd Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Gail Nelson (Derick) was born on May 21st, 1957 in Plaquemine, Louisiana and passed away on July 1st, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. When she was two years old the family moved to Chicago, Illinois where she attended grade school and spent many happy hours exploring the Chicago Field Museums with her family. Her family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana when she was 14. After graduating from Baker High School, Sandi attended and graduated from Jackson College of Ministries in Jackson, Mississippi. She treasured her time at college making many lifelong friends. After college, she served as a missionary in Frankfurt, Germany at a Christian school which served military families. She did not initially understand why she was called to Germany since she was fluent in Spanish. While there she lived in off base housing with military families. Most of the families were from Puerto Rico and the wives of the troops did not speak English. Sandi was a conduit of love and support for these wives, enabled by her knowledge of Spanish. After three years on the mission field, she returned to the United States to work at a Bible College in Vancouver, Washington. It was in Vancouver she met her husband of 34 years, Tim. Sandi had an accordion she had received as a gift and it was her plan to play the accordion for song services during evangelistic meetings held by her husband. After meeting her future husband she saw that wasn't in the cards and quickly unloaded the accordion. Sandi and Tim were married on November 10, 1984, in Vancouver. Before she met Tim, Sandi was told it was unlikely she could have children, but they were blessed with two children, Staci and Jared. Sandi raised her children and worked for the last 20 years at Central Valley Schools in Spokane as a paraeducator. She loved her students and her colleagues. Sandi is survived by her husband Tim at the family home, daughter Staci (Ben) Lewis and grandchildren Nolan and Josiah Lewis of Clarksdale, Mississippi; son Jared Nelson of Spokane, brother Jim Derick of Baton Rouge, mother June Derick of Baton Rouge, cousins Leslie Kelly of Plaquemine and Myrtle Mott of Santa Monica, California as well as a large extended family. Sandi reached out to everyone that crossed her path. She will be missed greatly by friends and family alike. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 14, 2019

