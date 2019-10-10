Guest Book View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church New Roads , LA Service 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra H. Hollan, a native of New Orleans, La. and 29 year resident of New Roads, La., she passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home at the age of 72. She loved being with her two grandchildren, taking them to Perdido, Florida every year. She also loved working in her yard especially tending to her roses, and sitting on her deck and pier enjoying False River. She was a Senior Flight Attendant with Delta Airlines for 27 years, until her retirement in 1999. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard M. Hollan; son, Ross Hollan of New Roads; her grandchildren, Gracie and Allie Hollan; brothers, Jack Hannula and wife Barbara of Gulfport, Ms., Barry Hannula and wife Brenda Hannula of Kenner, La.; mother-in-law, Mrs. E.C. Sincox of Haynesville, La.; two nieces and one nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Willie Jean Alford Hannula. A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church of New Roads on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 12 noon. Services will be conducted by Rev. Ken Graham. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Her family thanks her doctors and Pointe Coupee Hospice and Comfort Keepers for her care. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Pointe Coupee. Sandra H. Hollan, a native of New Orleans, La. and 29 year resident of New Roads, La., she passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home at the age of 72. She loved being with her two grandchildren, taking them to Perdido, Florida every year. She also loved working in her yard especially tending to her roses, and sitting on her deck and pier enjoying False River. She was a Senior Flight Attendant with Delta Airlines for 27 years, until her retirement in 1999. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard M. Hollan; son, Ross Hollan of New Roads; her grandchildren, Gracie and Allie Hollan; brothers, Jack Hannula and wife Barbara of Gulfport, Ms., Barry Hannula and wife Brenda Hannula of Kenner, La.; mother-in-law, Mrs. E.C. Sincox of Haynesville, La.; two nieces and one nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Willie Jean Alford Hannula. A visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church of New Roads on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 12 noon. Services will be conducted by Rev. Ken Graham. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Her family thanks her doctors and Pointe Coupee Hospice and Comfort Keepers for her care. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Pointe Coupee. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close