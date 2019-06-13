Sandra Lanell "Spanky" Hayes, a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 58. Visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, 58820 W.W. Harleaux Street, Plaquemine LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Geoffrey O. Sykes, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Edna Battiste Jones; her daughter, Ashlyn Hayes Carlin (Malvin Williams); two grandsons, Jermaine Spriggs, Jr. and Ja'kolbi Travis; one sister, Renetta Georgetown; one brother, James Georgetown (Regina); two dedicated cousins, Debra Camper ( Cheyenne )and Clarence 'Jeff 'Jefferson, III; a cousin-sister, Bridgette Henderson; uncle, Arthur Battiste, Sr.; two aunts, Ida Johnson and Joyce Lewis; two God children, La'Coya Bosley and Allison Thomas and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. James E. Hayes; paternal grandparents James Hayes, Sr. and Elizabeth Walker, maternal grandparents, Jessie and Louise Battiste. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019