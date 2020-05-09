Sandra Odom Hodges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Odom Hodges, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Pride, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Denell Hodges Randall and Kelly Hodges Redden and husband Robert "Bo" Redden; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Hodges and wife Tanya Hodges; three grandchildren, Kayla Randall, Brittany Jelks and husband Brad, and Peyton Hodges; 1 great-granddaughter, Avalynn Jelks. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Robert "Bobby" Hodges; parents, Alvin and Bertha Odom; one grandson, Ricky Randall; sisters, Alice Smith, Aline Faust and Jeanette Koenig and sister-in-law, Peggy Hodges. Dementia stole her mind, but it did not take away her heart or her smile. She was the most loving, accepting, kindest woman. We will miss her so much but we know she entered heaven with a renewed joy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved