Sandra Odom Hodges, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Pride, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Denell Hodges Randall and Kelly Hodges Redden and husband Robert "Bo" Redden; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Hodges and wife Tanya Hodges; three grandchildren, Kayla Randall, Brittany Jelks and husband Brad, and Peyton Hodges; 1 great-granddaughter, Avalynn Jelks. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Robert "Bobby" Hodges; parents, Alvin and Bertha Odom; one grandson, Ricky Randall; sisters, Alice Smith, Aline Faust and Jeanette Koenig and sister-in-law, Peggy Hodges. Dementia stole her mind, but it did not take away her heart or her smile. She was the most loving, accepting, kindest woman. We will miss her so much but we know she entered heaven with a renewed joy.

