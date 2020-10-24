Sandra Pino "Nana" Cook, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died 10/16/2020 at the age of 70. Survivors include her spouse, Danial L. Cook, brothers James Grady, Jr., Michael Wesley (Mary), and Roy Edward (Jamie) Pino, numerous nieces, nephews, and their spouses plus her "greats" as well as a host of other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn (Day) and James Grady Pino, Sr. At Sandra's request, there will be no services – Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.