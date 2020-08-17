1/1
Sandra Quirk Beasley
1946 - 2020
Sandra Quirk Beasley, 73 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on September 9, 1946, born to Ada and Marshall Quirk, in Opelousas, LA. Sandy was known for her sweet spirit, her strong faith in the Lord, and her generosity with her love and time. Sandy is survived by her daughters, Alicia "Page" Brown (Randy), and Chandra "Chan" Martin; grandchildren that she instructed upon their every departure to "be sweet and spread sunshine", Jessica Leighton Murray (Gary), Johnathan Tyler Brown (Chandler), Jacob Uriah Brown and Cameron Martin; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Elizabeth and one on the way, Ada; brothers, Thomas Leighton Quirk and Marshall "Bud" Quirk, Jr. and wife, Ann; sister, Linda Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Marshall Quirk; sister, Myrtle Q. Ardoin; brother, Gene Quirk; sister, Mary Q. Tanner; and granddaughter, Theresa Marie Brown. Serving as pallbearers will be Chuck, Tony, Tyler, Brian, Gary, and Charlie. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor Rocky Bezet. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
