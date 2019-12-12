Sandra R. Lyons, a resident of Baker, died at 5:00am, Monday, December 10, 2019 at her home. She was 51 years of age. Religious service at 10:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019, Bethany World Prayer Center, 13855 Plank Road, Baker, LA., conducted by Pastor Alfred Moore, Westgate Church in Port Allen, LA. Interment in Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survived by her siblings: Robert Beshears, III (Zachary, LA); Dennis (Anita) Beshears (Spanaway, WA); Vanessa (Everett, Sr.) Brown (Baker, LA); Paulette (Ronald, Sr.) Barrow (Baker, LA); Randy Richardson (Baker, LA); Jesse, Jr. (Nadean) Green (Kent, WA); and Kris Green (Baton Rouge, LA); godmother: Marjorie Mackson (Baton Rouge, LA); aunts and uncles: Jessie Richardson, Sr. (Pride, LA); Eula Richardson (Pride, LA); Henrietta McGhee (Zachary, LA); Arra (Nancy) Richardson (Zachary, LA); and Thomas Ray (Collette) Richardson (Dallas, TX). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019