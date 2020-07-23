1/1
Sandra Schmelzer Capeheart
Sandra Schmelzer Capeheart became a member of God's Sunday School Class on July 19, 2020. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and Christ like woman who dearly cared for her family and friends, but most of all, her Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband David Eugene, son Darren, daughter-in-law Nyla, and her five grandchildren Genesis, Easter, Noel, Fisher, and Sparrow. Services will be at Rabenhorst East on Monday, July 27 at 11am.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
