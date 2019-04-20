"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Sandra Spears Forbes, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born May 15, 1956 in Magnolia, MS and was 62 years old. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Angela F. Guzzardo and husband, Rob, and Melissa Forbes Hughes; 1 brother, Ernest C. Spears and wife, Ovelene; 5 sisters, Neva S. Cureton, Charlene S. Sterling and husband, Glen, Audrey S. Dunham and husband, Ron, Gloria S. Pierre, and Sherrie S. Thompson and husband, Chuck; sisters-in-law, Paulette F. Spears, Melanie Spears; brother-in-law, Leslie "Tex" Derrough; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Bertha Spears; father of her children, Frank LaRue Forbes; 2 brothers, Edward L. Spears and Clyde W. Spears; brother-in-law, Robert Cureton; sister-in-law, Barbara Derrough; nephews, Joshua Pierre, Dane Dugar, and Davin Bates. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Services conducted by Bro. Walter Mixon. Interment in Spears Cemetery, Kentwood. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.
