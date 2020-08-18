1/1
Sandra Theriot Smith llived 50 years with her husband Terry and together raised Christi, Candice, and Angela. She loved the outdoors if it was warm, sandy & ocean water. Her family & family functions were her life and her family which included very close friends developed over time. God was her base and source of her strength. She is now enjoying the benefits (laughter & dancing) God has stored up for her. Oh! Yes she taught Terry to dance after they were married. Her parents and mother-in-law and all met her at the gates to Heaven on August, 16, 2020. Again Heaven and those arriving before her are thrilled to her laughter and joy! It was always a fun & happy time when Sandra cooked outside by the pool between her grandchildren Brennen, Brianna, Gabriel and her father-in-law Dwight; giving her the hardiest of hugs for a joyful afternoon. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00 am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: Healing Place Church-19202 Highland Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or Alzheimer's Association-225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
