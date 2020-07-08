1/
Sandra Vaughn Diehl
Sandra Vaughn Diehl passed away July 6 at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. A Memorial Service will be held for Sandy post the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandy leaves behind Al, her loving husband of 63 years, two sisters Gayle and Tracy, her son Bob and daughter-in-law Arlene, grandson David and his wife Rachel, grandson Adam, and three great-grandchildren Nathan, Shaun and Matthew. She was born in Louisville, KY and raised in St. Louis, MO. She moved to Louisiana in 1964 where she spent the rest of her life. Sandy was a devoted Catholic Church member her entire life and spent years involved as a sponsor in the RCIA program bringing others into the church. She was an avid prize-winning quilter – An excellent seamstress with an impeccable attention to detail. Sandy loved her some cards - Bridge, Bourré or Poker…shut up and deal 'em. She had many dear friends and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Sandy and Al have been my neighbors, my guardian angels, and my friends who have been there for me since I moved to BR, LA. She will be greatly missed.
Donni Shields
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Al. You and Sandy were good friends of ours at STM.
Paul Muller
Friend
July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Al, I Just wish I could have taken your hand and talked with you about how special Sandy was to me. Love
Dana Merrill
Friend
