Sandra Watkins "Faye" Crockett
Sandra "Faye" Watkins Crockett entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020, at the age of 66. She was a Clerical Specialist. Survived by her husband, Charles Crockett; daughters, Tatia Jenkins and Qiana Myles; sons, Marlon Jenkins and Henry Myles; sisters, Glendia Haney and Madeline Hawkins; brother, Willie Watkins; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wilma Watkins. Memorial Service Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
