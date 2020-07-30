Sandra "Faye" Watkins Crockett entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020, at the age of 66. She was a Clerical Specialist. Survived by her husband, Charles Crockett; daughters, Tatia Jenkins and Qiana Myles; sons, Marlon Jenkins and Henry Myles; sisters, Glendia Haney and Madeline Hawkins; brother, Willie Watkins; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Wilma Watkins. Memorial Service Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com