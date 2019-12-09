Sandy Passantino Hahn, a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA. A retired nursing assistant, passed away Wednesday, 12/4/2019 at her residence at the age of 63. Visitation Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. John The Evangelist Church, 57085 Main St., Plaquemine, LA. Interment Grace Memorial Cemetery Plaquemine, LA. Sandy is survived by her Loving Husband Scott A. Hahn Sr., 3 Daughters Stacy, Stella Bonds and Sheri Cedatol; 1 Son Scott A Hahn Jr.; 1 Sister, 4 Brothers and 10 Grandchildren. She is Preceded in death by her Parents Joseph and June Passantino, 2 Brothers Ted and Lenny Passantino, and 1 Sister Laura Henson. Pallbearers T.J. Williams, Trent Hahn, Scott Hahn Jr., Donny Tuiller, John Bonds, and Eddie Cedatol. Honorary Pallbearers Sheri Cedatol, Joseph and Ethen Savoy. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO WESLEY FUNERAL HOME IN PLAQUEMINE, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019