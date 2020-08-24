1/1
Santori Fleanders
Santori Fleanders passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center, Houma, LA. She was 15, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, 162 LA-400 Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
