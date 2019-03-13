Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Ann Earl Jones. View Sign

Sara Ann Earl Jones, 67 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Lane Regional Medical Center, Zachary. Sara entered this world on November 28, 1951, in Panola County, MS. Sara was a member of Jackson United Methodist Church. She was an organist at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville, LA and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Jackson, LA. Sara is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, James "Jim" Walter Jones; 2 sons, Charles Earl and Roger Jones; 3 daughters, Samantha Reddinger, Jeannie Robbins and Linda Jones; and 5 grandchildren. Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Sara Spurry; and daughter, Katye Albert. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the reception at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

