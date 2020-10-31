"Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished. She is gone but not forgotten." It is with great sadness that the family of Sara Anne Caruso, age 37, announces her sudden and unexpected death. Sara passed away at her home in Mandeville, Louisiana on Sunday, October 25, 2020 due to complications of a coronary disorder. Sara was born on April 7, 1983. She spent her formative years in Port Allen, Louisiana where she attended Holy Family Elementary School. She attended Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge and graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, MS. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Lake College Class of 2011. She graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science degree in Nutritional Medicine from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is survived by 2 sons, Jude Denver and Jesse Dunn Jones and a daughter, Adeline Ruth Caruso; her father, Anthony Clark Caruso; brothers Geoffrey Caruso and Edward "Ned" Peneguy III, Martin Keenan and sisters, Emily Keenan and Laurel Caruso. Sara's large extended family included the family of her beloved "Doc", Dr. Mary Elizabeth Kleinpeter, her adoptive mother. She was blessed with many "aunts, uncles and cousins" from this relationship and shared many wonderful adventures on the family farm. Sara was predeceased by her biological mother, Frances Van Valkenburg; her grandmother, Anne Van Valkenburg and her adoptive mother, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Kleinpeter, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial mass at 11:00 am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 434 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767. Committal rites at the Kleinpeter Family Cemetery will immediately follow mass. All those in attendance will be welcomed in sharing food and fellowship with the family at the old Kleinpeter Homestead for the remainder of the afternoon. Due to Covid restrictions, no visitation was scheduled at the church prior to mass. Please refrain from sending floral gifts since our time there will be limited. Sara never met a stray animal that she didn't try to help. In honor of her love for animals and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northshore Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave. Covington, LA 70433. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory of Baton Rouge has been entrusted with arrangements.

