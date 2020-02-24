Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Menefee Downing. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Menefee Downing was born on April 18, 1921 in Homer, Louisiana to William Leonard Menefee and Lena Dillard Menefee. She died on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She graduated from Centenary College in Shreveport with a bachelor's degree in Music in 1941 and was a member of the first Centenary College choir and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She married Ben Rice Downing, Jr. on January 25, 1942 and moved to Baton Rouge. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Junior League, YWCO, Woman's Club, Music Club, East West Club and Sharks Investment Club. She was proud of being involved with the C'est si bon and River Road Recipes cookbooks and was known for her lace cookies. Her six children kept her busy with school activities at Highland Elementary and University Laboratory School. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Rice Downing, Jr., her son, James Robert Downing, DVM and her brothers James Malcolm (Pete), Robert Dillard, and William Leonard, Jr. Menefee and her sister Martha (Sis) Menefee. She is survived by her children Linda Eubanks (Dr. Reavis) from Asheville, NC, William Leonard Downing (Eileen Joseph) from Suffolk, VA, Ben Rice Downing III (Dawn Andreson), Martha Stinson (John H.), Sara Margaret Downing, (Baton Rouge) Grandchildren: Reavis Jr, Nelson, Ben, Paul and Sara Kate Eubanks, Joslyn and Ben Downing IV, John Stinson, Betsy Edwards, Joey Kayuha, Wm. Tyler Downing, Paige Breard, Meredith Downing, Jessica Mathis, Noelle Downing-Porat, James Jr., Quincy and Clay Downing and 20 great-grandchildren. Special love and thanks to Carol Ann Smith, Dorothy Stewart, Juliette Williams and Ramona Walker who were devoted caretakers to Mrs. Sara and to Ruth Castle Williams who preceded her in death but worked and cared for her and the family for over 60 years. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from noon until 2pm immediately followed by the memorial service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorial donations may be made to the Centenary College Choir, Dukecancerinstitute.org/donors or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020

