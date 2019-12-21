Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Tatum Winstead. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Graveside service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Tatum Winstead passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 83. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her son Keith Winstead (Claudia), her grandson, Taylor Winstead, her sister Nita Coaker, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy T. Winstead, her parents Samuel and Bertha Tatum, and her siblings, Alice Rae Tatum, Wynona Guercio, Betty Barnes, Richard Tatum, Jane Capano and Jerry Tatum. Sara was born May 10, 1936 in Waynesboro, MS, and moved to Baton Rouge to continue her education, where she would marry and spend much of her life. She retired from a career in the banking industry in 1993. She moved to River Ridge after the passing of her husband to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Sara was a member of Florida Blvd. Baptist Church and later joined Riverside Baptist Church in River Ridge. A brief graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Louisiana SPCA or The Louisiana Sheriff's Association. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019

