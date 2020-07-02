1/1
Sarah Ann Coleman-Graves
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 26, 2020, Sarah Ann Coleman-Graves exchanged this earthly life for eternal life at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Tom Graves, Jr. (Cathy) of Columbus, Georgia; her daughter Gwendolyn Graves-Brewer of Baton Rouge, La., grandchildren Brian (Michelle), Ashley Sarah Frances, Tom III and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren, Deon, Asia Nicole, Brian Jr., Breanna, Braylen, Brandon, Bre'Asia, BreAriel, and Treyvon; one brother Nathaniel Coleman (Essie), one sister Marguerite Mulkey; two brothers-in-law Willie Taylor and Melvin Dillard, Sr., one sister-in-law Nina Coleman, a devoted friend Tom Graves, Sr., three God children, Theresa Williams, Gregory Mulkey and Sharonda Richardson; and host of nieces, nephew and cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 am until Religious Service 11 am on July 3, 2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Conducted Elder Ken Watson, Sr. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved