On June 26, 2020, Sarah Ann Coleman-Graves exchanged this earthly life for eternal life at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Tom Graves, Jr. (Cathy) of Columbus, Georgia; her daughter Gwendolyn Graves-Brewer of Baton Rouge, La., grandchildren Brian (Michelle), Ashley Sarah Frances, Tom III and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren, Deon, Asia Nicole, Brian Jr., Breanna, Braylen, Brandon, Bre'Asia, BreAriel, and Treyvon; one brother Nathaniel Coleman (Essie), one sister Marguerite Mulkey; two brothers-in-law Willie Taylor and Melvin Dillard, Sr., one sister-in-law Nina Coleman, a devoted friend Tom Graves, Sr., three God children, Theresa Williams, Gregory Mulkey and Sharonda Richardson; and host of nieces, nephew and cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 am until Religious Service 11 am on July 3, 2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Conducted Elder Ken Watson, Sr. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store