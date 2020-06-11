Sarah Berryman entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Survived by her grandson, Edward Berryman, Jr. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Charles Allen officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.