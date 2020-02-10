Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Campo Gautreaux. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 15615 Jefferson Hwy View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 15615 Jefferson Hwy View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Sarah Campo Gautreaux passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was 88 years old. Sarah was a 1950 graduate of Istrouma High School, was a member of the Catholic Daughters, and was a former Eucharistic Minister at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Side Liners Club and the Sweet Magnolias. Sarah took pride in the fact that she was the first PBX Operator for Dow Chemical, and was also a PBX Operator for South Central Bell. She loved her children, her grandchildren, and especially, her great-grandbabies! She enjoyed working in her yard and flower garden, and loved watching the birds. She also enjoyed watching the LSU Tigers play. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Mary Gautreaux Butler; her sons: Larry Gautreaux and his wife Lisa, Perry Gautreaux and his wife Karen, and Timothy Gautreaux; and her brother, Steve Campo. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: David Gautreaux, Ashley Bagwell, Leah Courtade, Jessica Martino, Jill Lafleur, Tyson Gautreaux, Kristin France, Maurice Butler, Jr., and Ryan Butler; as well as 5 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson. Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Gautreaux, Sr.; a son, John E. Gautreaux, Jr.; her parents, Anthony and Sarah Campo; and siblings: John T. Campo, Sr., Mary Valenti, Catherine Knight, and Fannie Borne. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, at 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Phil Spano. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Serving as Pallbearers will be Maurice Butler, Jr., Ryan Butler, Tyson Gautreaux, David Gautreaux, Chase Courtade, and Brady Bagwell. Glenn France will be an Honorary Pallbearer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to .

