Sarah D. McSwain departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 75, a native and resident of White Castle, LA. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Rd, White Castle, LA on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to Wake Services at 6:00 pm. Visitation to continue on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 32615 Bowie St. White Castle, LA from 9:00 am until Rosary at 12:00 pm followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. Entombment in the Church mausoleum. Survived by her daughter, Tabitha Anderson; son, Kirk Scott, Sr.; 2 brothers, Raymond Dennis (Irene) and Robert Dennis (Rose); 1 sister, Ethel Scott (Thomas); 1 grandson she raised as a son, Kirk Scott, Jr.; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Curtis McSwain; both parents, Shirley and Alma Dennis; 1 sister, Delores Dennis and 1 brother, Reginald Dennis. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390 (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
