Sarah Dorsey Bell departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 85, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.