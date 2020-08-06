Sarah "Sally" Frances Helm Evans of Baton Rouge peacefully passed away from natural causes on July 22, 2020. She was born in New Iberia, LA on October 26, 1935 to James Lemuel Helm and Sarah Jastremski Helm. Growing up in New Iberia, Sally graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, played basketball, loved galloping her horse through cane fields, and maintained lifelong connections. A long time Baton Rouge resident, Sally earned a Bachelor Degree in Education from LSU and taught at Highland Elementary and for over 20 years at St. James Episcopal Day School until her retirement. An avid tennis player, Sally loved gardening, animals, reading, nature, history, and being with family and friends. Sally volunteered as a docent for children's activities at LSU's Rural Life Museum. Her memberships included Phi Mu Sorority (LSU), Highland Tennis Assoc., YMCA, Baton Rouge Garden Club, Lazy Daisies Student Group, and the Episcopal Church. Sally is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James Helm, Jr and John Helm. She is survived by her loving family, including children, Sally Evans Fernandez and Robert L. Evans, Jr. and his wife Debbie, grandchildren, Jessica Evans Jain, Jacqueline Evans Harsch, Todd Phillip Evans, Robert James Fernandez, and Sarah Ellen Fernandez, and great-grandchildren, Ethan Harsch and Hazel Harsch, as well as many spouses and step-grandchildren. Sally's burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, New Iberia, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Sally's name to area animal rescue shelters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store