On June 26, 2020, Sarah Graves-Coleman exchanged this earthly life for eternal life at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories her son; Tom Graves Jr. (Cathy) of Columbus Georgia; her daughter Gwendolyn Graves-Brewer of Baton Rouge, La; grandchildren, Brian (Michelle), Ashley Sarah Frances, Tom III and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren, Deon, Asia Nicole, Brian Jr., Breanna, Braylen, Brandon, Bre'Asia, BreAriel, and Treyvon; one brother Nathaniel Coleman one Sister-in-law Nina Coleman, a Devoted friend Tom Graves Sr. Three God children, Theresa Williams, Gregory Mulkey and Sharonda Richardson; and host of nieces, nephew and cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 am until Religious Service 11 am on July 03, 2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La. Conducted Elder Ken Watson Sr. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store