Sarah Gray, a native and resident of Zachary, LA departed this life Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was 101. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 9:30am-10:45am. Religious Services at 11am at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church. Pastor Winston R. Anderson, Officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters-Annie Anderson (Clyde) Zachary, LA; Margaret Johnson Baton Rouge, LA; Shirley Brown Baton Rouge, LA. 8 sons- Steve Rivers (Annette) Baton Rouge, LA; Johnny Rivers (Vernia) San Jose, CA; Robert Rivers (Lucille) Baton Rouge, LA; James Rivers (Joyce) Baton Rouge, LA; Sherman Gray (Beverly) Zachary, LA; Cloddie Gray Zachary, LA; Albert Gray Prairieville, LA and Tony Gray Zachary, LA. 29 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 39 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild. Funeral attendees are by invitation only and masks are mandatory. Guest book available for all to sign online. Arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

