Sarah Gray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Gray, a native and resident of Zachary, LA departed this life Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was 101. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 9:30am-10:45am. Religious Services at 11am at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church. Pastor Winston R. Anderson, Officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters-Annie Anderson (Clyde) Zachary, LA; Margaret Johnson Baton Rouge, LA; Shirley Brown Baton Rouge, LA. 8 sons- Steve Rivers (Annette) Baton Rouge, LA; Johnny Rivers (Vernia) San Jose, CA; Robert Rivers (Lucille) Baton Rouge, LA; James Rivers (Joyce) Baton Rouge, LA; Sherman Gray (Beverly) Zachary, LA; Cloddie Gray Zachary, LA; Albert Gray Prairieville, LA and Tony Gray Zachary, LA. 29 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 39 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild. Funeral attendees are by invitation only and masks are mandatory. Guest book available for all to sign online. Arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved