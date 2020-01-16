Sarah Hawkins Tyson age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at New Light Baptist Church 650 Blount Rd. Visitation from 8:00 a.m. until religious services at 9:00 a.m. Dr. Gil Wright, officiating. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery. Her beautiful smile, nurturing nature and generous heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020