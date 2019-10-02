Sarah Jackson

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
240 Van Buren St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
240 Van Buren St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Sarah Jackson, a native of Batchelor and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing at the age of 73. Visiting Saturday, October 05, 2019 8:00 am until Religious Service at 10:00 am at St. Luke Baptist Church, 240 Van Buren St, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment in Mt Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Jackson Sr, grandson, Ronnie Jackson Jr, three sisters, Alice Richard, Shirley Jackson, and Lucendy (Richard) Carter, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends including Alice Faye. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
