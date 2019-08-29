Sarah Lee Johnson, a native of Cuba, Alabama and a resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at age of 87. Visitation on Friday, August 30,2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation resumes on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her daughters,Chris Collins and Frances Johnson; four sisters, Barbara Ray, JoAnn McMillion, Mary Williams and Caroline Anthony; three brothers, Gerry Ray, David Ray and John Ray and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019