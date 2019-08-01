Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lee Young McQuarters. View Sign Service Information Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary 5905 Hwy 19 Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-3802 Service 11:00 AM Sherobee Baptist Church 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road St Francisville , LA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Stephens Baptist Church 501 Clinton Street Vidalia , LA View Map Interment 12:30 PM Natchez National Cemetery 41 Cemetery Road Natchez , MS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Lee Young McQuarters, 88 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter, Tangala Malone, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Baylor University Medical Center Hospital in Dallas, TX. Sarah was born in St. Francisville (Solitude), LA to the late John & Mary Jane Cummings Young. She was one of thirteen siblings. Sarah & her late husband, Earl McQuarters, were married in Natchez, MS & were long-time residents of Vidalia, LA. Sarah & Earl, a US Army Veteran & John Manville retiree, were together for over 50 years. She was a long-time member of Star Light Baptist Church in Vidalia before joining her husband at King Solomon Baptist Church in Natchez. Later she worshipped at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Vidalia & served as a church mother. Sarah enjoyed sharing, caring & loving her family & friends. She found so much peace & joy in her gardens & shared her harvests with visitors throughout her community & from far away. She always had a special place in her heart for children. That love of children lead her to being called Godmother by many, either by christening or choice. She showered each & every one of her many children with unconditional love. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Tangala Malone, sister, Margaret Young (Lawrence) Duncan, sisters-in-law, Maxine Sterling Young, Viola Bennett, & Estelle Banford, & many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Victor Malone, seven sisters - Ida Chews, Josetta Davis, Carrie Richardson, Mary Ella Barrow, Henrietta Matthews, AryAnna Pridgen, Pearline Veal, & four brothers - George D. Young, William Young, John Milton Young, Sr, & Freddie Young. Relatives and friends are invited to Religious Services on Saturday, August 3rd, 11:00 am at Sherobee Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St Francisville, LA. Memorial Visitation on Monday, August 5th, 10:00 am – 11:30 am at St. Stephens Baptist Church, 501 Clinton Street, Vidalia, LA. Interment Monday, August 5th, 12:30 pm Natchez National Cemetery, 41 Cemetery Road, Natchez, MS Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019

