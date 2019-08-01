Sarah Lee Young McQuarters

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lee Young McQuarters.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherobee Baptist Church
10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road
St Francisville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Stephens Baptist Church
501 Clinton Street
Vidalia, LA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Natchez National Cemetery
41 Cemetery Road
Natchez, MS
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah Lee Young McQuarters, 88 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter, Tangala Malone, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Baylor University Medical Center Hospital in Dallas, TX. Sarah was born in St. Francisville (Solitude), LA to the late John & Mary Jane Cummings Young. She was one of thirteen siblings. Sarah & her late husband, Earl McQuarters, were married in Natchez, MS & were long-time residents of Vidalia, LA. Sarah & Earl, a US Army Veteran & John Manville retiree, were together for over 50 years. She was a long-time member of Star Light Baptist Church in Vidalia before joining her husband at King Solomon Baptist Church in Natchez. Later she worshipped at St. Stephens Baptist Church in Vidalia & served as a church mother. Sarah enjoyed sharing, caring & loving her family & friends. She found so much peace & joy in her gardens & shared her harvests with visitors throughout her community & from far away. She always had a special place in her heart for children. That love of children lead her to being called Godmother by many, either by christening or choice. She showered each & every one of her many children with unconditional love. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Tangala Malone, sister, Margaret Young (Lawrence) Duncan, sisters-in-law, Maxine Sterling Young, Viola Bennett, & Estelle Banford, & many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Victor Malone, seven sisters - Ida Chews, Josetta Davis, Carrie Richardson, Mary Ella Barrow, Henrietta Matthews, AryAnna Pridgen, Pearline Veal, & four brothers - George D. Young, William Young, John Milton Young, Sr, & Freddie Young. Relatives and friends are invited to Religious Services on Saturday, August 3rd, 11:00 am at Sherobee Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St Francisville, LA. Memorial Visitation on Monday, August 5th, 10:00 am – 11:30 am at St. Stephens Baptist Church, 501 Clinton Street, Vidalia, LA. Interment Monday, August 5th, 12:30 pm Natchez National Cemetery, 41 Cemetery Road, Natchez, MS Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.