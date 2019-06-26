Sarah Lou Hill, 79, passed from this life June 22, 2019. She was born December 27, 1939 in Russellville, AR. Sarah retired from Lamar Advertising. Sarah's time at Lamar spanned over 25 years. She held several diverse positions there. She was first a consultant for the Information Technology Department. Later, she became Property Manager. Sarah was the first face of Lamar to many of the acquired plants as they transitioned. She retired from Lamar as Director of Human Resources. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and attending operas and symphonies. She is preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Margaret Hill; sister, Rebecca Ingram; brother, John S Hill Jr. She is survived by her nieces, Robin Douglas of North Little Rock, AR; Kelley Whitaker (Mark) of Booneville, AR; brother-in-law, Ronnie Ingram of Booneville, AR; two great-nieces, four great-nephews, and many special friends. A Celebration of Life reception will be held the afternoon of July 27, 2019 at St James Place in Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Opera Louisiane or the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine for small animals.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 27, 2019