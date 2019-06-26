Sarah Lou Hill (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lou Hill.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-6831
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
St James Place
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah Lou Hill, 79, passed from this life June 22, 2019. She was born December 27, 1939 in Russellville, AR. Sarah retired from Lamar Advertising. Sarah's time at Lamar spanned over 25 years. She held several diverse positions there. She was first a consultant for the Information Technology Department. Later, she became Property Manager. Sarah was the first face of Lamar to many of the acquired plants as they transitioned. She retired from Lamar as Director of Human Resources. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and attending operas and symphonies. She is preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Margaret Hill; sister, Rebecca Ingram; brother, John S Hill Jr. She is survived by her nieces, Robin Douglas of North Little Rock, AR; Kelley Whitaker (Mark) of Booneville, AR; brother-in-law, Ronnie Ingram of Booneville, AR; two great-nieces, four great-nephews, and many special friends. A Celebration of Life reception will be held the afternoon of July 27, 2019 at St James Place in Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Opera Louisiane or the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine for small animals.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.