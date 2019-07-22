Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Lou Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Lou Hill, 79, passed from this life June 22, 2019. She was born December 27, 1939 in Russellville, AR. Sarah was a 1961 graduate of Newcomb in New Orleans. She retired from Lamar Advertising. Sarah's time at Lamar spanned over 25 years. She held several diverse positions there. She was first a consultant for the Information Technology Department. Later, she became Property Manager. Sarah was the first face of Lamar to many of the acquired plants as they transitioned. She retired from Lamar as Director of Human Resources. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and attending operas and symphonies. She is preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Margaret Hill; sister, Rebecca Ingram; brother, John S Hill, Jr. She is survived by her nieces, Robin Douglas of North Little Rock, AR; Kelley Whitaker (Mark) of Booneville, AR; brother in law, Ronnie Ingram of Booneville, AR; two great nieces, four great nephews, and many special friends. A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 1-3 on July 27, 2019 at St James Place in Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Opera Louisiane or the LSU School of Veterinarian Medicine for small animals. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 22 to July 27, 2019

