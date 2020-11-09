1/
Sarah Lou Watts Gill
Sarah Lou Watts Gill (81) a resident of Denham Springs, native of Colyell passed away Saturday November 7, 2020. She was the co-owner with her late husband Jerry Gill, Sr. of Terry's Bait Shop in Denham Springs for over 17 years. She was a loving grandmother who loved garage sales, shopping at thrift stores, going to Church, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. In her early years she was a cafeteria worker for Episcopal High School for many years. She was a loving wife to her husband, Jerry Gill Sr., of 58 years. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Sarah Lou was an aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a friend to many. Visitation will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, on La. Hwy 16 in Denham Springs, LA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5pm until 9pm and Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9am until Funeral Service at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Charles Ray Smith. Survived by her children: Jerry L. Gill Jr. (Dianne), Kerry Gill (Tammy), Sherri (Ken Oliver), Terry Gill, and Special son Joey Gill; grandchildren: Jason Gill, Chad Gill, Brad "Mikie" Gill, Danielle Gill (Melissa), Rusti Lee (Raymond), Daniel Summers, Lacy Gill, Kristina Oliver, Brittany Hough (Matthew), Reba Gill, Bailey Gill, and Kenneth Oliver Jr.; eight great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; siblings: Claude Watts and wife Opal, Elenora W. Dean and husband Arthur Wayne, Ewell Watts (Sharon), and brother-in- Law Edward Earl "Spooks" Needham. Preceded in death by her husband Jerry Gill Sr., parents, Wise and Jessie Lee Watts; siblings: Sisters Nettie Mae McMannus and Lillie Mae Needham, sister-in-law Claire Lee Watts; and grandson Justin Summers. Pallbearers: Brad "Mikie" Gill, Bailey Gill, Kenneth Oliver Jr., Tommy Cockerham, Carlton Dean, Justin Gill and Frank Murry. Honorary pallbearers: George Campfield and Joey Gill.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
