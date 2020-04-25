Sarah Louise "Bobbie" Burton Millet joined her Heavenly Father on April 23, 2020. Bobbie was born January 29, 1927. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her favorite hymn was from her husband's country album, "Where Could I Go But To The Lord." She is survived by her daughter, Carol Millet Bertrand; son, Dr. Robert Millet; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burton; husband, Louis "Lou" Millet; and sons, Ronnie and Rickey. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Monday, April 27, 2020.

