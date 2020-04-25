Sarah Louise "Bobbie" Burton Millet joined her Heavenly Father on April 23, 2020. Bobbie was born January 29, 1927. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her favorite hymn was from her husband's country album, "Where Could I Go But To The Lord." She is survived by her daughter, Carol Millet Bertrand; son, Dr. Robert Millet; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burton; husband, Louis "Lou" Millet; and sons, Ronnie and Rickey. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Monday, April 27, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.