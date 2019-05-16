Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Loutisher Rowe-Augustus. View Sign Service Information Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge , LA 70811 (225)-357-2675 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sarah Loutisher Rowe-Augustus of South Baton Rouge, LA, born Tuesday, November 6, 1945 in Weyanoke, LA of West Feliciana Parish, passed Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Ochsner Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of Scotlandville High School in 1962 and Southern University and A & M College, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education with Minors in English and French in 1968. She united in marriage with the then Mr. Henry Jefferson Augustus, III of Baton Rouge, LA at the Rose of Sharon Baptist Church in Alsen, LA, July 14, 1968 and lived in North Baton Rouge, LA. Later in life, Mrs. Rowe-Augustus earned a Master of Social Science with a concentration in History and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, both from Southern University and A & M College. She was employed as an educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board System, where she taught at Winbourne Elementary, Lanier Elementary School, and Baker Middle School. Additionally, she earned the certification for and served as a Pre-Kindergarten Specialist for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board System. She was an active member of the international education fraternity, Phi Delta Kappa (a member of the Professional Interfraternity Conference), and possessed a State of Louisiana, Lifetime Teaching Certificate. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Dr. Henry Jefferson Augustus, III; her three daughters: Dr. Allison C. Augustus-Wallace (Mr. Hugh Victor Wallace, III), Dr. Katherine V. Augustus (Dr. Jefferson Ashbourne, Jr.), Ms. Alexandria L. Augustus, MPH (Mr. Kenneth T. Hunter, Jr.), one niece-"daughter", Ms. Mary Alice Henderson; four grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 siblings, 5 siblings-in-law, and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Celebration of life services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, LA 70811 with visitation being held Friday evening , May 17, 2019 from 4 PM until 7 PM and Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9 AM until the hour of services. Interment and dismissal will be followed in Southern Memorial Gardens. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

