Sarah transitioned into rest on July 15, 2019 at the age of 67. She was a native of Woodville, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Promised Land B.C. 7234 Plank Rd. from 12:00 PM until religious services at 1:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children; Chrystal (Curran) Emery and Bryan Williams, 3 brothers, 6 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019