Sarah Mitchelli Arnone, a native of Hammond and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 88 on October 2, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogden Lane, Baton Rouge, LA., on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11 am at which time a Memorial Service will be held. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Sarah is survived by her husband of 66 years, Guy Arnone and one son, Guy Arnone (Jerry) a resident of New Orleans and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are two infants and the entire family; parents Joseph and Virginia Dimattia Michelli; sisters, Angie Minkus (Ernie), Katy Locascio (Sal); brother, Frank J. Michelli (Linda). Because of Sarah's love for children, she request in lieu of flowers, to support The .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019