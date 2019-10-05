Sarah Mitchelli Arnone

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Mitchelli Arnone.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah Mitchelli Arnone, a native of Hammond and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 88 on October 2, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogden Lane, Baton Rouge, LA., on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11 am at which time a Memorial Service will be held. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Sarah is survived by her husband of 66 years, Guy Arnone and one son, Guy Arnone (Jerry) a resident of New Orleans and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death are two infants and the entire family; parents Joseph and Virginia Dimattia Michelli; sisters, Angie Minkus (Ernie), Katy Locascio (Sal); brother, Frank J. Michelli (Linda). Because of Sarah's love for children, she request in lieu of flowers, to support The .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.