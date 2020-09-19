On Thursday September 17th, Sarah Pipes Munson, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away after a long a beautiful life. A devoted Christian, she was born on February 28, 1923 in Baton Rouge the daughter of the late Dr. William Henry Pipes and Mary Kate Butler Pipes. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 55 years, William Warren Ruffin Munson. She is survived by three daughters, "her girls" Susan Pipes Munson, Mary Katherine McKee and husband Raymond, and Sarah Anne Creed and husband Richard Creed, Jr. (Kipp); three grandchildren Richard Gale Creed III, Sarah McKee Pipsair and husband Chris and Katherine Creed Gold and husband Brooks; five great grandchildren Grace and twins William Christopher and Raymond Brent "Beau" Pipsair and Brooks Creed and Sarah Gale Gold; a nephew Ross Gilbert Munson and wife Donna and a niece Marion Munson. Sarah loved spending time with her family and took delight in her grandchildren and her growing list of great-grandchildren. She treasured her many friends, relatives and neighbors as they brought so much joy to her life. With a love of traveling, her and Warren spent many days traveling the world with family and friends. A true southern lady and an impeccable host with charm and grace she had a giving personality with a genuine concern for the lives of all that she knew. A life-long resident Baton Rouge she graduated from Baton Rouge High School and attended LSU. Sarah believed in giving back to her beloved community through donations to LSU, Frist Presbyterian Church and the YWCA amongst others. Because of her interest in conservation and preservation she was a part of the first group to help save and preserve Magnolia Mound, that group later became the Foundation for Historical Louisiana. She was active with the Rural Life Museum where she served as a docent for twenty-five years. Sarah was a member of the Colonial Dames and was a sustaining member of the Junior League, with a special interest in speech and hearing. She was an active lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church that her father helped establish. At the age of 3 she recalls watching the church being built with her mother; she was later married in the church on April 6, 1946. Sarah was involved in many social clubs including the Baton Rouge Country Club, City Club of Baton Rouge, Quester's Book Club, Decorators, Sewing Club, Rebels Dance Club, Fais-Do-Do and The Baton Rouge Assembly. "Well done, good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:23 Pallbearers will be Kipp Creed, Raymond McKee, Christopher Pipsair, Richard Creed, Brooks Gold and Ross Munson. There will be a private family burial at the Young Family Cemetery in Plains. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her companion Ronnie Page, sitter Helen J. Munn RN and therapist Dustin Russel for their compassionate and loving care. Donations on her behalf can be made to the First Presbyterian Church and the Rural Life Museum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store