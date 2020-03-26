Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Robin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Denise Robin, age 42, passed away on March 22, 2020. Sarah was born on February 22, 1978 in Hammond LA and has been a lifelong Baton Rouge resident. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and was a long time employee of Calandros and Goodwood hardware over the years. Sarah's faith was strong and was a member of Encounter church led by Pastor Pimlott. She is preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Louise Cabler of Hammond, LA and Albert and Eleanor Robin of Baton Rouge. She is survived by her parents Rob Robin and Sheilah Coates, Karen Fisher and Todd Fisher and her son Kaleb Seaberry. Sarah is also survived by siblings Jessica Solomon (Brian), Gary Coates, Monica Robin, Dakota Fisher and Dalton Fisher. Nieces and nephews, Annabelle Snow, Jacob Snow, Kasen Coates, Antwan Conrad, Chance Lang, and Ethan and Phillip Champagne. She loved all of her family fiercely and was a true friend to so many. She was known for her big heart and infectious laugh. We find comfort in knowing she is now at peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A celebration of Sarah's life will be planned once we can all gather as a group again. Sarah Denise Robin, age 42, passed away on March 22, 2020. Sarah was born on February 22, 1978 in Hammond LA and has been a lifelong Baton Rouge resident. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and was a long time employee of Calandros and Goodwood hardware over the years. Sarah's faith was strong and was a member of Encounter church led by Pastor Pimlott. She is preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Louise Cabler of Hammond, LA and Albert and Eleanor Robin of Baton Rouge. She is survived by her parents Rob Robin and Sheilah Coates, Karen Fisher and Todd Fisher and her son Kaleb Seaberry. Sarah is also survived by siblings Jessica Solomon (Brian), Gary Coates, Monica Robin, Dakota Fisher and Dalton Fisher. Nieces and nephews, Annabelle Snow, Jacob Snow, Kasen Coates, Antwan Conrad, Chance Lang, and Ethan and Phillip Champagne. She loved all of her family fiercely and was a true friend to so many. She was known for her big heart and infectious laugh. We find comfort in knowing she is now at peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A celebration of Sarah's life will be planned once we can all gather as a group again. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close