Sarah Thomas Morris, age 81. On January 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Sarah passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family. Sarah was born March 26, 1938 in Shelbyville, Texas. At an early age she moved with her family to Zwolle, Louisiana where she graduated from Zwolle High School in 1957. Sarah then moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she graduated from Spencer Business College. She met the love of her life, Jim Morris, whom she married on June 6, 1959. Sarah was a wonderful mother to three children Todd, Jill, and Clay. The Morris family lived in several locations, including Evanston, Illinois, Monroe, and Shreveport, Louisiana before settling back in Baton Rouge in 1984. Sarah's love for children and cooking led her to serve at Parkview Baptist School for over 25 years as the Food Service Manager. Sarah was an active long-time member of Istrouma Baptist Church where she worshiped the Lord in praise and service. Sarah will be remembered as a selfless and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a life-long servant of God. Sarah is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim Morris, son Todd Morris and wife Joanie, daughter Jill Morris Jarlock of Covington, and son Clay Morris and wife Bridget of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren: Erin, Garrett, Jordan, Erika, Grayson, Griffin, and Raelyn, two step-grandchildren Connor and Parker, and one great-grandchild, Rosalie. She is also survived by her two sisters; Mary Pipps of Baton Rouge and Fan Allegretta of Zwolle, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Eva Gay Thomas and brother Larry Thomas. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful and loving care provided to Sarah by St. Joseph's Hospice. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00 am with the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:30, immediately followed by a burial service at Resthaven.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020