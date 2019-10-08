Sarkis Kaltakdjian a native of Damascus, Syria and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 81. After studying interior design for four years in Paris, he moved to the United States and married the love of his life Nora Keshishian. Together they owned and operated Sarkis Oriental Rugs in Baton Rouge for forty years. He is survived by his wife Nora; sisters Antaram Kaltakdjian, Loucine Djoudourian, and Azadouhi Moutafran; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents Garabed and Goulenia Kaltakdjian; brothers Vartkes Kaltakdjian, Kevork Kaltakdjian, and Serop Kaltakdjian. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm at St. Garabed Armenian Church, 6208 Florida Blvd. Visitation will resume Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 am until a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at St. Garabed Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Garabed Armenian Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019