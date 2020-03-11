|
Saunders Arthur Wilson, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Saunders was a Sergeant for the Baton Rouge City Police Department. He was a Master Mason in The Grand Lodge of Louisiana Number 372, a member of the American Legion, and a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church for 25 years. Saunders is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irma Wilson; his daughter, Brenda Williams and husband Mitch; his son, Dennis Wilson and wife Dawn; and his grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Katie Williams, Emily Wilson, and Eric Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Saunders and Ersula Wilson; and his sister, Margaret Granshaw. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 12:00 pm until a graveside service at 2:00 pm in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020