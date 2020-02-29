|
|
Saundra A. Henderson of Prairieville, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born in Baton Rouge to Emmett and Catherine Henderson. She graduated from Istrouma High School and attended LSU. Saundra worked at LSU from 1977 until 2000 when she retired from the Department of Geography and Anthropology. She was a life-long fan of LSU and Saints football and easily could quote statistics on each of the players through the years. After retirement, she was able to spend time working in her garden with her plants, having a special love for roses. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Catherine Henderson and her beloved poodles, Abbey and Molly. Saundra is survived by her sister, Kay. Visitation will take place at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in the Pope Hall, 8833 Goodwood Boulevard, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am. The family wishes to thank Baton Rouge Cardiology Center and Renal Associates of Baton Rouge, and all the ICU doctors and nurses who helped Saundra. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal School, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, 70806. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 5, 2020