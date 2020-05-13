Savannah Skye Ringe passed away on Saturday, May 09, 2020, at the age of 27 as a result of an automobile accident. Savannah arrived slowly, having entered the world after 36 hours of labor, but once here, she embraced life and lived life to the fullest. Her strong will and determination was admired beyond measure by most that knew her. In her lifetime, she battled addiction. She fought a courageous and furious battle with her addiction, she conquered her demons, and she lived the last 14 months of her beautiful life drug-free. We take comfort in knowing that Savannah finally found life's true meaning and was blessed with complete happiness and clarity. She was admired for standing up each time she fell and gave her battle all she had. Savannah loved her family and friends purely and completely. She was always there to help anyone who needed her. Her smile and laugh lit up every room she entered. She never knew a stranger. She wanted everyone to walk in love and light. She was a positive light of energy that touched many people's lives with love, compassion and empathy. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Peggy Ringe; James and Marian Leonard, and step-grandfather, Richard Simon. She is survived by her father, Jeffrey Ringe and wife Laura Ringe; mother, Bonnie Leonard Simon and stepfather Jeremy Simon; her sister and best friend, Tami Ringe; stepbrother, Tyler Kimble; grandparents, Edward and Margo Kimble and Annette Moore; her special aunt, Patricia Leonard who was a guiding light in her life, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. She is also survived by her soulmate Jesse Parker. A special thanks to Jesse for bringing love, peace and light into the last months of her time on earth. They are each other's hearts. A special thanks to St. Elizabeth's for allowing Savannah to choose loving adoptive parents for her precious Carter Michael, her only son. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 9:30 am – 11:00 am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Please view and sign the online register at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 8054 Summa Ave. Ste. AB, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, or at stelizabethfoundation.org. A special thanks to hospital doctors and staff at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. Namaste: The light in Savannah honors the light in each and every one of you.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.