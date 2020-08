Or Copy this URL to Share

Savior Beauchamp, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, La., departed this life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Family only drive-through viewing 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Visitation 9 a.m. until religious service Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs, La. Reverend Roy Barnes of New Light Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La. will be officiating, Interment will be in Richardson Cemetery, Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, La. Professional service entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.

