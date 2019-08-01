Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Allan Nadler. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Allan Nadler, age 32, passed away the afternoon of Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was surrounded by both caring staff of the hospital and those he loved at the time of his passing. Scott was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1986 to William Allan and Regina Gale Nadler, and was the youngest of two children. Scott was a fan of music, literature, history and philosophy and showed a passion and skill for writing at a very young age. After graduating from high school, he traveled the United States, where he discovered a love of nature, particularly the mountains. During his travels, Scott met countless people who continue to remember his infectiously joyful spirit and loving nature. Scott was always an advocate for the less fortunate in the world and will be remembered as a bright, caring soul to those who loved him. After his travels Scott settled down in Lafayette, Louisiana where he became a beloved husband and father. He demonstrated his love for his family through his cooking and nightly guitar serenades to his girls. Everything he did in life was done with complete dedication and drive, and his love for his family was no exception. He lived every minute of his life to the fullest. Scott is survived by his loving wife Erin Nicole Nadler (née Grotefend), his two daughters Evelyn Claire (3 years old) and Sarah Katherine (1 year old), and their dog Brantley. He is also survived by his parents William and Regina, his sister Katherine Anne Nadler, paternal grandparents Joseph Allan and Katherine Dunning Nadler, maternal grandparents Vertis Yvonne and Elton Goings. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, August 4th from 5PM to 8PM. Visitation continues Monday, August 5th at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 10AM. A funeral service will be held at 11AM at Trinity Episcopal Church. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army's Operation Boot Strap, in Scott's honor.

