Scotty Matthew "Scoot" LeBlanc, age 58, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Houma, LA. A native of Sorrento, LA, he was a retired diesel mechanic and commercial fisherman. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne Catholic Church, 7356 Main St., Sorrento, LA, at 1:00 p.m. celebrated by Father Lee. Entombment in Holy Rosary Catholic Mausoleum in St. Amant, LA. Survived by his devoted caregiver, Toni Ber; daughters, Janet LeBlanc, Julie Troxler, and Jessica LeBlanc; son, Joby LeBlanc; sister, Trella Berthelot and husband, Olin, and Lana Trabeau and husband, Snook; brother, Jed LeBlanc and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Jessi, Jalyn, Jordan, Madison, Jace, McKenzie, Jaxon, and Liam; and one great grandchild on the way. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Doris and Jessie "JC" LeBlanc. As mandated by the governor, masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.