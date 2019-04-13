Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seaborn Claiborn "Clay" Hyde Jr.. View Sign

Seaborn "Clay" Claiborn Hyde Jr. passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 89. He was a native of Bogalusa, LA, and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Clay enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening (especially growing tomatoes), cooking and eating. He also liked to do crossword puzzles. But most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed always by his family and friends. He is now in God's loving hands. Clay is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Jackie; son, Craig; daughters, Paula and Pam; grandson, Clay; sisters, Dorothy Thomas and Louise Byrd; and other loving family members. Clay is preceded in death by parents, Seaborn and Maybelle Hyde; brothers, J.V., Lee, Paul and Sheldon Hyde; and sisters, Ollie Dolen and Juanita Rogers. Greenoaks Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. There will be a graveside service at LA National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., Zachary, LA, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 12:30PM. Burial will immediately follow.