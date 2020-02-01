Legacy of Sealesta Booker Carnes - Sealesta, an amazing woman of God, affectionately known as (Cee-Cee), was born to the late, Demelda Booker and Cranston Granger on January 8, 1948. She entered into her eternal rest Saturday, January 25, 2020. Cee-Cee honorably served her country in the United States Naval Reserves from August 31, 1978 to July 12, 2008. She was also employed by BellSouth, where she later retired. She leaves to cherish in her memory Children: Thomasina Boatner (Dana), Lingeria Carnes, Sealja Carnes, Darryl Carnes (Tracey) & Tony Carnes, her two furry babies, Madison Rose & Madi Lin. Grandchildren: Sealesta Selders, Fred Sanders Jr.(Brittany), Lingeria Sanders II, Krysta Boatner and June-bug. Great-Grandchildren: Marquis Kelly, Harmonee Price, Madisyn Selders, Dominic Sanders. Sister: Joyce W. Robinson & Brother, Lester Williams along with a host of God Children and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Cranston Granger & Demelda Williams, grandparents, aunts, uncles, a nephew, and cousins. Celebration of life services - Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. in B.R. LA @ 2:00pm on February 3, 2020. Repast -Botanical Gardens 7950 Independence Blvd.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020